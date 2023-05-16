State police investigation continues after officer shot

The Illinois State Police, ISP, Division of Internal Investigation, DII, last week was continuing to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon. An ISP officer was shot during the incident.

The state police reported in a news release that on Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 3 a.m. on Interstate 64 eastbound at mile post 72, an ISP trooper stopped to assist a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of the highway.

Upon arrival, the trooper encountered 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, N.M., and a female passenger in the vehicle.

A second ISP officer arrived for routine assistance a short time later.

While on scene, an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between Griffin and a responding officer.

A 16-year ISP officer suffered serious, although non-life threatening, injuries after being shot during the altercation and is being treated at a regional hospital.

Griffin was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County coroner’s office personnel.

The other involved trooper and female passenger were uninjured.

Initially, all lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound were closed, but were reopened at approximately 6:25 a.m.

Eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down again at 7:48 a.m. as part of the investigation, but reopened at 8:53 a.m.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the events.

The investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is processing evidence and conducting interviews.

Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Jefferson County state’s attorney’s office.