State police plan alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in Alexander County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols during December in Alexander County.

Plans for the patrols were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the interim commander of District 22.

Alvey also announced the results of alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols and occupant restraint enforcement patrols which were conducted in Alexander County during November.

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols allow state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

The state police have zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois, Alvey stated in a news release.

Officers who are working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Most importantly, Alvey noted, state police will be watching for the following violations:

Driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

November Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Alvey reported the following statistics from November alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in Alexander County:

Driving under the influence, DUI, citations, two. Occupant restraint offenses, five. Registration offenses, one. Total citations/arrests, 12. Total written warnings, 24.

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols also were conducted in Alexander County during November.

Alvey said the details provided extra patrol coverage for the state police so officers “could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.”

The following statistics were reported from the patrols:

Safety belt citations, 23. Child restraint violations, one. Total citations, 31. Total written warnings, five.

The patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.