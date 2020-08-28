State police plan NITE patrols in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct nighttime enforcement, NITE, patrols during September in Union County.

Plans for the patrols were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey. He is the commander of the district, which has its headquarters at Ullin.

NITE patrols allow the Illinois State Police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police note that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and, combined with impaired driving, means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.

Officers will strictly enforce violations, including driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

The state police reported that alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.