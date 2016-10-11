State police plan special patrols in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement and special traffic enforcement patrols during November in Union County.

The patrols were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, the interim commander of District 22.

Alvey said the alcohol countermeasure patrols allow the Illinois State Police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

State police have “zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois,” Alvey said in a news release.

Officers working the detail will be watching for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Most importantly, Alvey noted, the state police will be watching for violations which include driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.

“Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois,” Alvey stated.

“There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States,” he added.

He said the alcohol countermeasure enforcement program “allows officers to work even harder at removing DUI offenders from the road.”

Alvey stated that the District 22 special traffic enforcement patrols focus on the “fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities.”

The four violations include DUI, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving.

State police “will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws,” Alvey noted.

He said that speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes and that nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants who are killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.

The details are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.