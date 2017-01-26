State police record 16,624 incidents

Illinois State Police District 22 interim commander Lt. Michael Alvey has announced activity and enforcement figures for calendar year 2016.

Troopers in District 22, which includes Union, Pulaski, Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Hardin counties in Southern Illinois, recorded 16,624 incidents during the year.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 6,852 citations and 9,082 written warnings, including 3,492 speeding citations, 101 citations for driving under the influence, 938 seatbelt citations, 55 child restraint citations, 2,048 written warnings for speeding and 312 criminal arrests.

Troopers also assisted 1,785 motorists, conducted 3,243 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections, and investigated 400 traffic crashes.

Of the crashes investigated by District 22, nine were fatal traffic accidents, resulting in 10 fatalities.

During the year, 4,924 citations were issued for “Fatal Four” violations. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include speeding, driving under the influence, failure to wear a seatbelt and distracted driving.