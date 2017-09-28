State Rep. Bryant seeking re-election

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, on Sept. 21 announced her intention to run for re-election to the 115th District State Representative seat she has held since 2015.

Part of Union County is in the 115th District.

Bryant said in a statement announcing her plans to seek re-election that her time in office has been a challenging, but highly rewarding, experience, and expressed her gratitude to the people of Southern Illinois for their continued support.

“I’m happy to announce that I am running for re-election as 115th District state representative,” Bryant said.

“I came into office during a very challenging time in our state’s history. I am proud to have been a part of some of the solutions that are helping to right our financial ship of state, but there is a lot more work to do.”

Since taking office, Bryant has passed several bills into law, including six in her first full term in office.

Bryant was the chief sponsor of “Molly’s Law,” which provides support and resources to the families of victims of violent crimes.

She is also a member of the Sportsmen’s Caucus, and was recently named its vice-chair.

Bryant said she has fought hard for conservative values in Springfield and vows to continue her commitment to pro-life issues and the protection of 2nd Amendment rights.

“I’ve fought Mike Madigan and his political machine for three years and I’m not going to stop now,” Bryant said.

“I voted no on a job crushing $15 an hour minimum wage proposal, I voted no on taxpayer funded abortion, I voted no every time the Chicago gun grabbers ran bills trying to undermine our 2nd Amendment rights, and I voted no on Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House. I am proud of my record of standing up against the radical liberal agenda and will continue to fight for Southern Illinois values in my next term.”

As for her priorities in a new term, Bryant says economic growth must be Illinois’ number one focus.

“Southern Illinois is home to a wealth of natural resources, road, rail and waterways, and a world class economic and research engine at SIU in Carbondale,” Bryant said.

“As state representative, I’ll fight to make our schools better, protect our individual freedoms, and grow good paying jobs so we can keep our young people here in Southern Illinois.

“We have to grow if we’re going to solve the problems we are facing. The good news is we have the tools to do it, but we have to enact policies that will make our state more attractive to job creators.”

Bryant recently voted to pass Illinois’ first full budget in more than two years, ending a historic and crippling budget stalemate that threatened to make Illinois the first state in the nation to ever be categorized as a “junk-bond” status state.

Bryant’s budget vote also helped SIU avoid the loss of its national accreditation.

She also recently voted for historic education funding reform. The changes in the new education funding formula will result in record funding for K-12 schools in the 115th district.

Bryant resides in Murphysboro with her husband Rick. She is the mother of two adult children and a grandmother of four.