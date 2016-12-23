State Scholars announced
Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:34am admin
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recently announced the names of Illinois high school students who have been named 2017-18 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement.
Union County students who have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars are named below by their high school:
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School: Elle Basler, Madisyn Bigler, Mackenize Boget, Caleb Clover, Ryley Kimmel, Ashley Oliver, Lexa Sharp.
Cobden High School: Makynzie Peterman.
Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake: Nickolas Baltzell, Drew McLane.