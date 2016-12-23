Home / News / State Scholars announced

State Scholars announced

Fri, 12/23/2016 - 9:34am admin

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recently announced the names of Illinois high school students who have been named 2017-18 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement. 

Union County students who have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars are named below by their high school:

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School: Elle Basler, Madisyn Bigler, Mackenize Boget, Caleb Clover, Ryley Kimmel, Ashley Oliver, Lexa Sharp.

Cobden High School: Makynzie Peterman.

Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake: Nickolas Baltzell, Drew McLane.

