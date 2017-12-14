State Scholars announced

Illinois State Scholars have been announced for 2018-2019.

Students from three Union County schools are among those named as State Scholars.

The State Scholars were announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, ISAC.

State Scholars are recognized for the outstanding academic achievement.

Students from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Cobden High School and Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake are among those who have been honored.

The Union County students recognized as Illinois State Scholars are named below by their school, as posted on the ISAC website:

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School: Clair Boget, Colton Goins, Gabriel Goins, Audrey Haar, Connar Hadley, Madison Lingle, Hunter Miller, Trenton Newberry, Morgan Racey-Test, Ender Schmidt, Jay Tucker.

Cobden High School: Connor Allen, John Russell, Grace Schroeder.

Shawnee High School: Shannon Stanley.