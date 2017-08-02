State senator announces office locations

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) has announcing his district and capitol office locations. He also announced his pertinent online contact information for the 58th Senate District.

Murphysboro District Office: 342 North Street, Ste. C, Murphysboro, IL 62966. The office phone number is 618-684-1100. His email is senschimpf58@gmail.com.

Mt. Vernon District Office: 2929 Broadway, Ste. 3, Mt. Vernon, IL 62864. The office phone number is 618-242-8115, or 618-242-8118 for faxes.

Springfield Capitol Office: 105D Capitol Building, Springfield, IL 62706. The office phone number is 217-782-8137.

The senator’s online contact information is listed below.

www.senatorschimpf.com

www.facebook.com/senatorschimpf

www.twitter.com/schimpfpaul