State Sen. Dale Fowler is teaming with MeridianHealth to distribute free, pre-made meals in Mounds.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. Meals can be picked up the U of I extension office at 502 Oakley Street in Mounds.

Each meal serves two and will have been refrigerated previous to pick up.

Social distancing protocols will be overseen at the event.