State senator reviews activities in district

A Southern Illinois legislator spent the week of Jan. 15-19 in the 59th District celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., meeting with representatives from the Illinois State Police and speaking with Pulaski Mayor Dean Rogan.

King Tribute

In celebrating the life of “one of our nation’s most notable social activists,” State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he came together with members and officials of the NAACP of Alexander and Pulaski counties on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was Jan. 15, for a prayer breakfast.

Fowler spoke at the event, remembering the legacy, influence and life of a man who helped lead and shape the civil rights movement.

Illinois State Police

In preparation for the spring legislative session, Fowler met with representatives of the Illinois State Police to discuss some of their issues, thoughts and concerns.

He learned more about staff shortages within the agency, as well as ongoing efforts by the state police to address distracted driving on the Illinois roadways.

Fowler also mentioned a number of issues brought to the table during his previous Agricultural and Trucking Committees, including axle weight limits in Illinois.

Fowler said in a news release that he is looking forward to continuing these types of conversations in the future, learning more about the collective needs of those in the district to help represent their interests in state government.

Meeting with Mayor

Furthering his efforts to get input and feedback from local communities, Fowler met with Pulaski Mayor Dean Rogan.

Fowler met the local leader and business owner at his pharmacy, Rogan’s Country Pharmacy, to get an update on some of the needs within the community, including ongoing infrastructure problems and ways to address the issues.

Chamber Event

Fowler also attended the West Frankfort Chamber of Commerce’s 75th annual awards dinner to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization from the previous year and honor the recipients of awards like the business of the year and West Frankfort citizen of the year.

Human Trafficking Awareness

In other news, January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

In 2017 alone, 100 cases of human trafficking in Illinois were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, but undoubtedly, many more cases went unreported, Fowler noted. More information about the issue can be found on Fowler’s website, www.senatorfowler.com.

Those who know of someone who may be a victim of human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) or the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-252-2873).

General Assembly

With lawmakers gearing up to head back to Springfield, bills are already being filed for consideration when the Illinois General Assembly reconvenes at the end of January.

Earlier in January, two measures were announced, including a measure that calls for the expansion of high-speed Internet to rural schools and a bill that would give Illinois motorists the option of registering their vehicles for more than one year at a time.