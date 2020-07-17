Stay sober on the water

As summer heats up and Illinoisans hit the water, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, Conservation Police Officers are reminding boat operators to always drive sober while on the water.

Last year, Conservation Police Officers made 103 arrests for boaters operating under the influence, OUI.

Additionally, Conservation Police Officers in 2019 issued 725 citations and 2,623 warnings in enforcement of Illinois boating safety laws.

Next to boating sober, wearing a personal floatation device, or life jacket, is one of the easiest ways to stay safe on the water, IDNR noted.