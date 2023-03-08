STEAM Fair set at Stinson

Home / Home

Thu, 08/03/2023 - 10:03am admin

A Back to School STEAM FAIR is planned Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna. 

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

A “Hooked on Science with Mr. Science Jason Lindsey” presentation is planned at 1 p.m.

Activities planned during the day also include:

Building and launching a straw bottle rocket. An egg drop challenge.

Making ice cream with the Friends of Stinson Library. 

Crafting a back-to-school picture holder. Creating a 3Doodle insect magnet.

