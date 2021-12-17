Home / Home

Stinson Library hosts holiday season activities

Fri, 12/17/2021 - 3:23pm admin

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna is hosting several special activities during the holiday season.

The library is having a food drive. Food items will be accepted at the library until Dec. 22. 

All items which are donated will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry in Anna.

All dried goods and nonperishable food items are accepted and appreciated.

Those who make a donation will be eligible to win a stocking stuffer prize.

The library also is offering an opportunity to have a holiday season photograph taken with Bearnard the bear. 

Visitors can stop by the auditorium and snap a picture with Bearnard.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here