Stinson Library hosts holiday season activities

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna is hosting several special activities during the holiday season.

The library is having a food drive. Food items will be accepted at the library until Dec. 22.

All items which are donated will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry in Anna.

All dried goods and nonperishable food items are accepted and appreciated.

Those who make a donation will be eligible to win a stocking stuffer prize.

The library also is offering an opportunity to have a holiday season photograph taken with Bearnard the bear.

Visitors can stop by the auditorium and snap a picture with Bearnard.