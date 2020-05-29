Stinson Library working on plans for phased reopening

Plans are being developed for a phase reopening at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

The library has been closed due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Library director Lisa Livesay shared the following update about the library’s plans in a May 19 email:

“We are currently working on finalizing our phased reopening.

“Like most libraries we will start with curbside pick-up for items from the main library or Cobden Library, we will have several options for placing items on hold for pick-up.

“We won’t be receiving any deliveries from other libraries for quite some time, at least that is where things stand now.

“The process of quarantining items before recirculating would be almost impossible for the number of items that come through inter-library loan. But I’m trying to add to our collection to help offset that.

“There are no overdue fines for anything right now. They have been turned off system wide all over the state.

“The only thing we would charge for would be lost items, and not until we can fully reopen.

Summer Reading Program

“Summer Reading is going to be so different this year.

“Based on recommendations from our library system (Illinois Heartland), the Illinois Library Association and American Library Association, we will be providing a virtual summer reading program.”

Further updates are to be announced.