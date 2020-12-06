Stinson Memorial Library announces plans to begin curbside pick-up

Stinson Memorial Public Library in Anna is planning to begin curbside pick-up for patrons.

The library has been closed due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

While Stinson Memorial Public Library remains closed, community members will be able to pick up their holds in a safe and easy way by using curbside pick-up beginning June 15.

The book return in the alley behind the main library building in Anna was scheduled to be open beginning June 8 for patrons to return items which were checked out prior to the library’s closure due to the pandemic.

Items also can be returned through the book slot at Stinson’s branch library in Cobden.

Library materials can only be returned using one of the book drops so that returned items can be quarantined.

Patrons could begin placing holds on items owned by the Stinson Memorial Public Library District on June 8.

The library will not be receiving deliveries from other Illinois Heartland Library System members for a few more weeks.

Patrons can place holds on items by: calling the library at 833-2521, using the library’s website StinsonLibrary.org and choosing the Online Catalog option, or sending a message on the library’s Facebook page. A patron’s library card number is required for each option.

The library plans to begin offering curbside pick-up beginning June 15 at the main library in Anna.

Patrons will be able to request an appointment to pick up their items on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The branch library in Cobden will remain closed at this time.

Each day the library is open, the first hour, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be for vulnerable patrons only. Again, pick up of items will be by appointment.

After a patron places items on hold, library staff will fill the orders and get them ready for curbside delivery.

Patrons will receive a phone call when their items are ready to schedule a pick-up appointment, the library noted.

Upon arrival for a scheduled pick-up time, all patrons must:

1) Call the library. 2) Give staff your name, the last four digits of your library card number and a description of your vehicle. 3) Have your trunk or passenger side window open for delivery of your library materials.

“For everyone’s safety, please do not get out of your vehicle at any time during the transaction,” the library asks.

Library materials can only be returned in the book drop; staff cannot take returned items during pick-up. There are no exceptions.

Library materials are limited to five items per patron. Those five items can include a maximum of two DVDs, one video game and one new item.

Once you have begun using curbside pick-up, you will need to return your currently borrowed items before picking up new items.

If you have any questions, contact staff during the library’s open hours by calling 833-2521, or after hours by sending a message on Facebook or emailing llivesay@stinsonlibrary.org.