Stinson Memorial Library offers digital books, audiobooks

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna, which is closed during the pandemic, posted the following messages on Facebook:

April 2

If you haven’t checked out our digital book and audiobook collection through Cloud Library, be sure to take a look!

We have expanded the number of available items by 10,000 so far, and it’s continuing to grow more quickly than ever!

If you are having trouble accessing Cloud Library, please send us a message on Facebook and we would be happy to help!

If you are unable to log in due to overdue fines, let us know and we will waive those fines up to $10 as a way to help all of our patrons access as many library resources as possible during this trying time.

April 1

Extended resources and extended closings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is rapidly spreading throughout the world. Please refer to CDC.gov for official updates.

To limit the spread of the virus, Stinson Memorial Public Library District (SMPLD) will be closed until notice is issued that we can safely re-open.

We have temporarily publicized the password for our guest wi-fi network Stinson-Guest.

The wi-fi password will be available to anyone in the area, given on the front door and here. The temporary password is “B00ksRule”

Don’t forget to type in this case sensitive password. Uppercase B, the number zero twice, lower case ks, uppercase R, lower case ule.