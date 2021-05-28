Stinson Memorial Library plans to reopen

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna is making plans to welcome back patrons on a regular basis.

The library has been essentially closed since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stinson Memorial Library District Board of Trustees was scheduled to meet Monday night.

Library interim director Beth Sisler said the board was planning to vote to reopen the library, effective June 1.

Safety for patrons and the staff will be key considerations as the library once again welcomes visitors.

Regular hours which had been in place prior to the pandemic are scheduled to resume.

The library is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Sisler said that a 60 percent capacity limit initially will be in place for those who plan to visit upstairs at the library, where such items as books are located. The capacity limit will allow for a maximum of 13 people to be upstairs.

For the time being, patrons also will be asked to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.

The library will continue to offer curbside pick up, which began in June 2020 and has proven to be popular.

Use of computers at the library also will continue, by appointment.

Visitors to the library will see a new wood and plexiglass divider which has been added to the main circulation desk.

The divider was hand-crafted by Heartland Haven Building & Design of Dongola, which is owned by Russell Gaddis.

Gaddis worked to match the look of the divider with the architecture of the landmark Anna library facility.

Patrons also will note that no chairs or seating will be available, at least for the time-being. Periodicals initially also will not be available.

A summer reading program for young people also is being planned at the Anna library. Most of the program will be done virtually, as it was done last year. More details about the program, which is scheduled to begin June 21, are to be announced.

Summer Book Sale

In related news, the Friends of Stinson Library are planning to have a summer book sale on Saturday, June 12.

The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost will be $7 for a bag of books.

For the safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer will be available.