Stocking winner shares prize with class

Kenzie Miller, a student at Jonesboro Elementary School, was the winner from her school in an annual Christmas holiday essay contest sponsored by Rusty’s Home Center in Anna. The theme of the contest was “What Christmas Means to Me.” Winners from local schools each won a large Christmas stocking that was filled with toys. Kenzie decided to share the prizes inside with her classmates. Kenzie and the rest of the students are in Kimberly Dillow’s 3rd grade class at the Union County school. Miller said she decided to share the toys because she thought her classmates would like to have a present. The winning essays can be seen on page 1 in Section B of this week’s paper. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.