Stories about veterans sought for display at Illinois Capitol

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 6:01pm admin

To help pay tribute to veterans and to honor their legacies and sacrifices, State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, invites constituents to submit a photo and story about their loved one who served the nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from Nov. 10 through Nov. 28 in honor of Veterans Day.

“Without question, the veterans of our state and nation deserve the utmost respect and remembrance,” Bryant said in a news release.

“The ‘Honoring All Who Served’ Veterans Day Display at our state capitol is the least that we can do to honor these heroes and keep their legacies alive for future generations.” 

 Families are asked to submit a photo and written story (with a maximum 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, World War I, peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

If possible, submissions are to be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 10 to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol.  

Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. 

Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, Ill. 62706. More information is available by calling 217-782-0956.

