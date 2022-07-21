Story hour, caterpillar program planned at Jonesboro Library

The final summer story hour scheduled during July at the Jonesboro Public Library is planned on Tuesday, July 26.

The library also plans to present a special program about caterpillars.

The story hours begin at 2 p.m. A story, crafts and snacks will be featured. Sign up is not needed.

“All About Caterpillars”

A free “All About Caterpillars” program for young people is planned July 27 at the library. The program is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“All About Caterpillars” will be presented by Erin Garrett from University of Illinois Extension.

The program will feature a story about caterpillars, information about caterpillars which can be found in the backyard and a craft.

Those who would like to attend the program are asked to call the library at 833-8121 to sign up.

Those who may need a reasonable accommodation to participate are asked to contact Garrett at 618-524-2270. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet the needs.