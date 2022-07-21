Home / Home

Story hour, caterpillar program planned at Jonesboro Library

Thu, 07/21/2022 - 6:08pm admin

The final summer story hour scheduled during July at the Jonesboro Public Library is planned on Tuesday, July 26.

The library also plans to present a special program about caterpillars.

The story hours begin at 2 p.m. A story, crafts and snacks will be featured. Sign up is not needed.

“All About Caterpillars”

A free “All About Caterpillars” program for young people is planned July 27 at the library. The program is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“All About Caterpillars” will be presented by Erin Garrett from University of Illinois Extension.

The program will feature a story about caterpillars, information about caterpillars which can be found in the backyard and a craft.

Those who would like to attend the program are asked to call the library at 833-8121 to sign up.

Those who may need a reasonable accommodation to participate are asked to contact Garrett at 618-524-2270. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet the needs.

 

