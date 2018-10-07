Story hour scheduled in Jonesboro

Story hours are scheduled on Tuesdays during July at the Jonesboro Public Library.

The story hours are set for 2 p.m. on July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31.

One of the highlights of the story hour program is scheduled to be a presentation by Chris Egelston, the “Reading Magician.”

Egelston is scheduled to present his Reading is Magic Show at the library at 2 p.m. on July 10.

Egelston uses magic, comedy and audience participation to teach children about the fun and importance of reading. He encourages children to read: both to learn and to have fun.