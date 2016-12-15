Story time at the library

Stinson Memorial Public Library in Anna recently hosted a dragon-themed story time.

Activities included Ms. Beth of the library staff reading the children books like “Not Your Typical Dragon” and “Have You Seen My Dragon?” The kids also helped Ms. Beth match colorful dragons to their eggs.

The program began in September and is set to conclude Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. with a special Stuffed Animal Sleepover story time. Photo by Amber Skelton.