Street improvement projects slated in Anna

Plans for several street improvement projects were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, at Anna City Hall in Anna.

City administrator Steve Guined shared information with the council about the street projects, which are planned in 2018.

One of the projects calls for sidewalk and culvert work along West Vienna Street near the Anna Nazarene Church. The project is expected to include relocation of municipal water and gas main lines.

Work also is planned in 2018 at the “four way stop” and along South Main Street in the heart of Anna.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

Council member Martha Ann Webb voiced concerns about damage which already has been done to the recently improved play courts at the Anna City Park.

The city is looking into installing security cameras at the park.

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter reported that work is planned to update traffic signals in the area of Illinois Route 146 and Leigh Avenue. The equipment dates to the 1980s and 1990s.

The city administrator shared updates about several improvement projects which have been done, or are being done, at Anna’s sewer plant.