Student musicians perform

Jonesboro Grade School band and choir students performed at a recent meeting of the Anna-Jonesboro Women’s Club.

Those that performed included Jaden Ebberts, 6th grade, clarinet; Isabel Tehandon, 6th grade, alto saxophone; Lacey Crow, 6th grade, voice; Cadence Black, 5th grade, trumpet; Alyson Hasty, 5th grade, clarinet; Ella Lingle, 5th grade, flute; Jason McAlister, 5th grade, trombone; Sydney Waun, 6th grade, flute; and Stephanie Bushno, music teacher. Photo provided.