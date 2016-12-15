Home / News / Student musicians perform
From left are Jaden Ebberts, 6th grade, clarinet; Isabel Tehandon, 6th grade, alto saxophone; Lacey Crow, 6th grade, voice; Cadence Black, 5th grade, trumpet; Alyson Hasty, 5th grade, clarinet; Ella Lingle, 5th grade, flute; Jason McAlister, 5th grade, trombone; Sydney Waun, 6th grade, flute; and Stephanie Bushno, music teacher. Photo provided.

Student musicians perform

Thu, 12/15/2016 - 10:28am admin

Jonesboro Grade School band and choir students performed at a recent meeting of the Anna-Jonesboro Women’s Club.

