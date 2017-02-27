Students attend Civil War program

The Civil War era came to life during a recent event in Union County. The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center hosted a wide range of activities during its 2017 Civil War Weekend, which was presented from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 19. Activities included a play, exhibits, special talks and presentations, music and much more. The PAST organization also hosted activities during the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Feb. 18, Marlene Rivero of Grand Chain shared the story of Ann Stokes, who served as a nurse aboard the first U.S. hospital ship, the U.S.S. Red Rover. Students from teacher Darrel Dexter’s history classes at Egyptian High School in Tamms attended Rivero’s presentation.