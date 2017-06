Two Shawnee Community College students have been named to the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team. Alysha Giltner of Villa Ridge and Gabriel Wrye of Belknap were chosen as two of the top Phi Theta Kappa scholars in the State of Illinois. A Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois dinner was held at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield in early April. Shawnee Community College photo.