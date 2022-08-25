Students invited to enter essay competition for Constitution Week

Constitution Week is celebrated each year, from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23.

Constitution Week will be commemorated this year in Union County.

Organizers report that this year’s kickoff will include a ceremony to open the celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro.

Essay Competition

As part of the celebration, the Daniel Chapman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Long Knives Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are sponsoring the United States Constitution 2022 Essay Competition.

The United States Constitution Essay Competition is open to students enrolled in grades 6-12 in public, private and parochial schools and those in home-study programs in Union County.

Each competitor will submit an essay that addresses the issue: If you could change the United States Constitution, what would you add or take out?

The committee will judge essay submissions according to the following criteria:

Clearly stated position: what would you add or take out? Explanation of and reason for your position, give concrete example(s).

Style, including originality of thought. Evidence of critical-thinking. Organization and fluency.

Submission guidelines for the contest follow:

Length: Submissions should be fewer than 500 words.

Formatting: Number all pages except for the title page. All pages are to be double-spaced. Use 12-point Times New Roman font. Margins are to be 1 inch left and right, and top and bottom.

A separate, unattached page should accompany the paper, identifying the author, title of paper, home address, telephone number, e-mail address, and name of school.

Deadline information follows:

Entries must be submitted by the deadline of Sept. 10, 2022. Teachers may arrange to have essays picked up at the school’s office before the deadline by calling Lillian Milam at 618-697-1941.

Postal submissions should be mailed to Lillian Milam, 118 1/2 Williford Rd., Jonesboro, Ill. 62952.

Winning essays will be selected from two categories, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. A panel of judges will make its determination based on their sole reasonable discretion, and all decisions are final.

Winners will be contacted at least three days before the Constitution Day program, which will be at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Winners will be recognized, awarded $50 and will be asked to read their essays as part of the Constitution Day program.