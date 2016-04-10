Students with own businesses can apply now for NFIB scholarships

The National Federation of Independent Business, NFIB, Young Entrepreneur Foundation announced that its scholarship application for the 2017 NFIB Young Entrepreneur Awards is now open through Dec. 18.

High school seniors who run their own business and plan to attend a two- or four-year university, college, or vocational institute during the fall of 2017 are eligible to apply.

Students may apply at www.NFIB.com/YEA.

“These young entrepreneurial talents are the future of our nation and it’s so important that we acknowledge and reward their creative and innovative spirits and tireless work ethic,” said director of NFIB’s Young Entrepreneur Foundation, Molly Young, in a news release.

“NFIB’s Young Entrepreneur Foundation is proud to award 100 of our nation’s most impressive young business leaders with scholarships to encourage them to continue to build on their entrepreneurial dreams.”

The NFIB Young Entrepreneur Foundation offers scholarships that recognize high school seniors who have demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit and initiative through having established and run their own businesses.

The scholarship program’s goal is to raise awareness among the nation’s youth of the critical role that private enterprise and entrepreneurship play in the American economy.

Thanks to Visa Inc. and other small business supporters, 95 scholarship winners will receive a $2,000 award, and five students will be chosen as Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award finalists and will attend an event in Washington, DC.

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year recipient will receive $15,000, the Dan Danner Leadership Award winner will receive $15,000 and the remaining three finalists will each receive $5,000.

Students are able to apply through Dec. 18.

The independent selection committee will review all applications and select semi-finalists. Semi-finalists will be notified by mid-January.

Semi-finalists must be interviewed by an NFIB member, who will be assigned to each semi-finalist.

The award recipients are selected by an independent scholarship organization. Scholarships are merit-based, not based on financial need.