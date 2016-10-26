Students tour detention center

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern, center, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, provided area high school seniors with an opportunity to once again tour the Pulaski County Detention Center.

During the tour, visitors are escorted by correctional staff through the jail to see firsthand what life is like behind bars.

Prior to the tours, Pulaski County State’s Attorney Jim Flummer, center, spoke to the seniors concerning the importance of making the right decisions. “I hoped our young people use this opportunity as an educational one and can discourage them from making bad choices. Sheriff Kern reports he still receives positive feedback from the community in support of the jail tour program,” Flummer said.