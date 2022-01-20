Students who join CEO program become part of family

When a student joins CEO, she or he becomes a member of the CEO Family...

...and each member of the family gains support from business and community leaders, mentors and alumni.

Recently several alumni have visited class at HeBrewz Coffeehouse in Jonesboro to discuss interviewing, scholarships, jobs, college, internships, roommates, balancing sports with classes and more.

All agreed that CEO helped with interviewing and feeling comfortable with interviewers and college instructors.

Many have credited CEO with helping them to receive better, and more, scholarships.

Applications for the Union County CEO program class of 2022-2023 are scheduled to open Jan. 24. The application period is scheduled to close Feb. 4. References will be due from students by Feb. 11.

The current team plans to have recruitment presentations in Union County high schools in the next two weeks.

CEO alumni Jackson Laster, Julia Hall, Joe Brumleve and Drake Roach met with current team members.

College junior Jackson Laster is back at St. Louis University after a summer at Busch Stadium and a semester in Madrid, Spain.

Freshman Julia Hall attends Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and still does PBJ photography work.

Southern Illinois University sophomore Joe Brumleve has had great success with Joe’s Produce business, but plans to have an internship in the medical field this summer.

Shawnee Community College sophomore Drake Roach continues his highly successful SI Pressure Washing business and he also works for the City of Anna.