Stuffed Animal Sleepover scheduled at Anna library

A Stuffed Animal Sleepover event is planned Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

The event will feature an evening story time for children and their stuffed animals or doll. Stories and a craft are planned.

Children are invited to come in their pajamas to the library between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. Children can bring their stuffed animals or dolls. Bedtime stories will be read and friendship bracelets will be made.

The animals and dolls then will be tucked in for the night. Animals and dolls don’t have to be left for the night. They can be taken home and then brought back on Saturday. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 11, children can come back to the library and pick up their animals or dolls.

A light breakfast will be served. A photo craft will be made.

For more information about the special event, contact Ms. Beth at the library, phone 833-2521.