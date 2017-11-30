Successful book drive at A-JCHS

In an effort to increase the quantity and quality of the selection of books available to students at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, the school conducted a book drive. Students and the community stepped up to the challenge and the A-J library now has more than 1,000 additional books ready to be shelved and checked out. Social studies teacher Hannah Maze’s class donated the most books and won a pizza party. Anyone who wants to donate books to the library is asked to contact the school. A-JCHS library aide Amber Filbeck is shown with some of the books which were donated. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.