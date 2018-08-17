Successful partnership addressed at regular meeting of county board

A partnership which is helping to boost local economic growth and development was highlighted at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, Aug. 10, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The partnership which was highlighted at the meeting involves the county and Masters Choice, a family owned business in Anna.

The board of commissioners approved a 10-year tax abatement program at a time when attempts were being made to lure Masters Choice out of Union County.

Other local taxing entities, including local school districts and the City of Anna, joined in approving the tax abatement measure.

An update with the commissioners about the seed corn business’s successful operations was shared by one of the firm's owners, Lyn Crabtree.

Crabtree shared that the business continues to experience growth and development.

Masters Choice has 55 employees. The business’s employees have 38 children who are students in local schools, he said.

Crabtree said that Masters Choice is committed to Union County and to continued growth.

Masters Choice is located in a former church building along West Vienna Street in Anna. Faith is an important part of the business, Crabtree noted.

“We’ve allowed God to lead us,” he said. “It’s because of Him that we’re committed to Union County.”

On its website, the company adds that “we have spent the last decade working hard and seeking the Lord’s will for our business.”

The website notes that “Masters Choice seeks to continue solidifying our place in the silage and digestible grain marketplaces.

“Our goal is to position our self on the cutting edge of research that improves feed efficiency for livestock operations.”

Crabtree told county officials that the business is planning to develop a laboratory in a building at its Anna location.

Members of the county board praised the business and its role in the county’s economy.

In other business at Friday morning’s meeting:

The commissioners approved the appointment of Mike Stegle to the Union County Hospital Board.

The appointment of Greg Aldridge to the Union County Hotel Operators Occupancy Tax Board was approved.