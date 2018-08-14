Sugar Plums restaurant opens in Mounds

Friday, July 27, saw the grand opening of a new restaurant at the Pulaski County Business Center in Mounds.

Located at 330 Enterprise St., suite 28, Sugar Plums Country Cooking is the creation of owner and restaurateur Wilburt Fowler.

Sugar Plums specializes in genuine home-style cooking and is open for carry out and dine in orders.

Fowler says that what makes his restaurant different is the emphasis of “home” in home-style cooking.

“Most of everything I cook is in cast iron,” says Fowler, “because most people don’t have a deep fryer at home.”

It’s these small things that Fowler says gives his food that authentic home-cooked feel.

Sugar Plums offers daily lunch specials and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Carry out orders are available by calling 618-745-9422.