Summer book sale planned at Anna library

The Friends of Stinson Library are planning to have a summer book sale on Saturday, June 12.

The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna. The library is located at 409 S. Main St.

The event will be a bag sale. The cost will be $7 per bag.

For the safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer will be available.

At the time that plans for the sale were announced, the library remained closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the library has reopened. If the library had remained closed, the book sale was going to be held outside; so no public restrooms would be available.

Also, in case of rain, the sale will be rescheduled to a later date.