Summer book sale, reading program activities planned at Stinson Library

A book sale and summer reading activities are planned at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

Summer Book Sale

A summer book sale is planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-12.

The sale will be conducted by the Friends of Stinson Library and will be held in conjunction with the Annabelle Festival which is planned June 11 in Anna.

The book sale will be at the Anna library, which is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

A Friends Appreciation Sale is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. For those who are not members of the Friends of Stinson Library, memberships will be available at the sale for $5.

A public sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

A bag sale is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12. A bag of books can be purchased for $5. Bags will be provided.

Summer Reading Activities

Summer reading activities are scheduled at the library from June 14 through July 21.

Registration for all of the activities is underway. Information is available by contacting the library at 833-2521.

The theme for the summer program is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The schedule of activities includes:

Storytimes for Small Fries

Storytimes for Small Fries is for ages 0 to 3. Weekly storytimes are planned on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Small Fry Storytimes will be offered online through Zoom and Facebook Live.

The program will feature early literacy tips; singing songs, rhymes and fingerplays; reading books together and completing a reading journal for prizes.

Storytimes for Narwhals

Storytimes for Narwhals is for ages pre-kindergarten through 4th grade.

Weekly storytimes are planned on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Narwhal Storytimes will be offered outdoors, weather permitting. Any indoor programs will require masking and distancing.

Activities will include reading a book together, doing a craft (or take it home), a snack and completing a reading journal for prizes.

Tiger Shark Summer Club

The Tiger Shark Summer Club is for those in 5th grade through 8th.

Weekly programs are planned on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Some of the Tiger Shark Summer Club programs will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Any indoor programs will require masking and distancing.

Activities will include water relay races, a Bristlebot obstacle course, “Escape the Bermuda Triangle,” crafts and snacks, and completing a reading journal for prizes.