Summer brings mosquito season in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, reminds the public that along with the start of summer, mosquito season is underway in the state.

Mosquito season brings with it the risk of West Nile virus, which had been reported in 13 counties around the state as of June 18.

While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year, there were 119 human cases reported in 2023, up from 34 human cases in 2022. There were six human deaths attributed to West Nile virus in 2023, compared to seven in 2022.

A county is considered positive for West Nile virus if a bird, mosquito, horse or human from that county tests positive for the virus.

As of June 18, Illinois had recorded 11 positive mosquito pools and 10 positive birds from 13 counties.

Local health departments collect mosquitoes for West Nile virus testing and also collect sick or dead birds for West Nile virus testing.

For residents of the lower seven Illinois counties, Southern 7 Health Department will continue trapping mosquitoes until early fall.

More information about local monitoring efforts is available by contacting Southern 7 Health Department environmental health services director Miranda Adams at 618-634-2297, extension 973114, by visiting www.southern7.org or by downloading the Southern 7 app.