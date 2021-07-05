Summer camps for children scheduled to return at SIU’s Touch of Nature Center

Summer camps for children are scheduled to return to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center in 2021, with an expanded lineup for younger kids.

The experiential learning center plans to offer a dozen summer camp opportunities for children ages 4 to 13.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camps are set to return with enhanced safety and social distancing measures in compliance with state and SIU guidelines, including group size limitations.

Each of the camps has a specific theme and registration is underway online.

All of the camps will be at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

Forest Day Camps

Children ages 4-7 can attend Forest Day Camps. The cost of each session is $245 and the sessions include:

Enchanted Forest, June 7-11. Forest Explorers, June 14-18. Forest Critters, June 21-25. Forest Superheroes, June 28-July 2.

Eco Day Camps

Children ages 7-10 can attend Eco Day Camps. All camps are $250 per session and the schedule includes:

Big Buzz, June 7-11. Camp Campout, June 14-18. Wild Illinois, June 21-25. Water Camp, June 28-July 2.

Adventure Day Camps

Adventure Day Camps are for children ages 10-13. Each session of the camp runs $255 and the schedule includes:

Youth in the Wild, June 7-11. Aquatic Adventure, June 14-18. X-treme Adventure Camp, June 21-25. Southern Adventures, June 28-July 2.

Sign-up for each camp is required no later than two weeks before the start of the camp session.

Registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis so early registration is recommended.

Sign-up is available online at campscui.active.com. For additional information, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or eriko@siu.edu.