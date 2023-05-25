Home / Home

Summer reading program planned at Stinson Library

Thu, 05/25/2023 - 6:18pm admin

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna once again is planning to host a summer reading program. Activities are planned in June and July.

A registration kickoff party for the program is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the library. The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

Registration for the program is underway through June 10 at the library and online at StinsonLibrary.org.

Weekly programs are scheduled from June 13 through July 20. The schedule follows:

Tuesdays: 5th through 8th grade. 10 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday: pre-kindergarten through 4th grade. Session 1, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Session 2, 11:15 a.m. to noon. Session 3, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. 

Thursdays: Baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

A summer reading finale is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here