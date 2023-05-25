Summer reading program planned at Stinson Library

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna once again is planning to host a summer reading program. Activities are planned in June and July.

A registration kickoff party for the program is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the library. The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

Registration for the program is underway through June 10 at the library and online at StinsonLibrary.org.

Weekly programs are scheduled from June 13 through July 20. The schedule follows:

Tuesdays: 5th through 8th grade. 10 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday: pre-kindergarten through 4th grade. Session 1, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Session 2, 11:15 a.m. to noon. Session 3, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Thursdays: Baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A summer reading finale is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.