Summer reading program scheduled

A summer reading program is planned again this year at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

A registration kickoff party was planned Wednesday, May 30, at the library.

Registration is scheduled to continue through June 8 at the library and online at StinsonLibrary.org.

“Reading Takes You Everywhere” is the theme for this year’s program.

Weekly activities are planned from June 12 through July 18.

Here’s a look at the program’s schedule:

Tuesdays, 5th through 8th grade, 10 a.m. to noon.

Wednesdays, pre-kindergarten through 4th grade: Session 1, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Session 2, 11:15 a.m. to noon. Session 3, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Thursdays, baby story time, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A summer reading finale is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the library.