Summer reading program set at Stinson Library, Anna

“Build a Better World” is the theme for the 2017 summer reading program at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

The program is scheduled to begin June 14 and continues with weekly activities through July 20.

Registration for the program is underway through June 9 at the library.

Registration also is available online at StinsonLibrary.org.

The schedule, by grade levels, for the program includes:

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

1st and 2nd grades, Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon.

3rd and 4th grades, Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

5th throughg 8th grades, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A summer reading finale and prize party is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the library.