Sunday afternoon history talks planned

Each Sunday, through Oct. 14, a series of casual, short “Talks” are planned at the PAST Heritage House Museum, which is located at 102 S. Main in Jonesboro.

The Heritage House Museum is scheduled to be open for touring each Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A different person is scheduled to give a short talk about Union County history at 2 p.m. each Sunday.

The speakers and topics will be varied: from local families’ pioneer stories to research projects about a special resident or items of interest from early records.

The series was scheduled to open Sunday, July 22. Linda Sadler was scheduled to talk about her first venture into genealogy, when she tried to find out if the family story of a Cherokee girl was part of her lineage. Her talk was titled “Tragedies of Cumiah.”

On July 29, Darrel Dexter is scheduled to tell the story of “Harry, a Slave Who Gained His Freedom in Jonesboro.”

The talks will be informal, with discussions and questions, and will last about 20 to 30 minutes.

The entire schedule will be published at a later time, and will be updated weekly on the Facebook pages of “P.A.S.T. (Promoting Appreciation of Structural Treasures of Union County, IL)” and of the “Jonesboro Bi-Centennial Committee.”

There is no charge to attend the programs and reservations are not needed. For more information, call Linda at 833-8745.