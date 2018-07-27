Sunday history talks begin

A series of casual, short Bicentennial Talks at the PAST House were scheduled to begin last weekend in Union County.

The talks are being presented at the PAST Heritage House Museum, which is located at 102 S. Main in Jonesboro.

The Heritage House Museum also is scheduled to be open for touring each Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For the Bicentennial Talks, a different person is scheduled to give a short presentation about Union County history at 2 p.m. each Sunday. The series is scheduled to continue through Oct. 14.

The speakers and topics will be varied: from local families’ pioneer stories to research projects about a special resident or items of interest from early records.

On July 29, local historian and author Darrel Dexter is scheduled to tell the story of “Harry, a salve who found freedom in Union County.”

Harry was brought as a young child to what is now Union County in 1810. He was reported to have a remarkable life and was given his freedom on Christmas Day in 1835.

The schedule of talks will be updated weekly on the Facebook pages of “P.A.S.T. (Promoting Appreciation of Structural Treasures of Union County, IL)” and of the “Jonesboro Bi-Centennial Committee.”

There is no charge to attend the programs and reservations are not needed. For more information, call Linda at 833-8745.