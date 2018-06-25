Sunset Concerts underway

The 40th season of a Carbondale summer tradition, the Sunset Concerts, is underway.

The anniversary celebration includes giveaways, an additional venue and lots of music.

The free outdoor concerts are scheduled to continue each Thursday at 7 p.m. through July 26 at various locations on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and in the city of Carbondale.

In recent years, the concerts have alternated between the steps of Shryock Auditorium at SIU and Carbondale’s Turley Park.

That’s still the case for 2018 but, for the first time, concerts will be held in a downtown locale as well.

Two of the July dates will feature concerts at the corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13, across from the Newell House.

The 2018 Sunset Concert lineup offers a wide mix of music genres. The upcoming schedule includes:

June 28: Donovan Keith, soul/pop music and high-energy dance from Texas with Midwestern roots, Shryock steps.

July 5: Dos Santos, a Chicago band playing an eclectic mix of traditional Mexican folk, punk, psychedelic cumbia, salsa and electronica, Turley Park.

July 12: Jungle Dogs, a regional “world beat” band featuring rock, reggae, calypso, ska and funk tunes, corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13.

July 19: Sheryl Youngblood, funk/blues music from Chicago/Joliet area, corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13.

July 26: The Band Be Easy, reggae from Jacksonville, Fla., Shryock steps.

People who attend the concerts this summer will get some special freebies: stadium cups and can koozies bearing the 40th Anniversary Sunset Concert Series logo.

The concerts, as always, are sponsored by the Student Programming Council and Student Center at SIU, along with the Carbondale Park District and city of Carbondale.

Special sponsorships from J&L Construction, the SIU Credit Union, the University Bookstore and Silkworm are covering the costs of the giveaways.

Two different commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase at each of the concerts. Each bears an anniversary logo and will be available in limited supplies.

Concert-goers will also have the opportunity to purchase a variety of foods at the concerts, courtesy of local restaurants and food trucks.

The 2018 Sunset Concert Series is dedicated to two men who worked tirelessly to found and continue the event.

John W. Corker served as SIU Student Center director from 1976 to 1995, helping the university and city team up to introduce the concerts.

Don Castle served at the student center as assistant director and then associate director from 1987 until his retirement in 2017.

Both men passed away in the last six months.

The concerts, a staple of the region, typically draw large crowds. To assure everyone has an enjoyable and safe time at the concerts, a few rules are in place.

Glass bottles, pets, smoking and solicitation are prohibited. Underage drinking laws will be enforced. Those who attend may only bring single-serve containers.

For more information about the 2018 Sunset Concert Series, contact the SIU Office of Student Engagement at 618-453-5714, visit the website at www.studentcenter.siu.edu/sunsetconcerts or follow the SIU Student Center on Facebook or Twitter.