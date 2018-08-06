Superman Celebration marks 40th anniversary

This year marks the 40th year Metropolis has hosted the Superman Celebration to honor the Man of Steel.

What started as a one-day community event has grown into a four-day festival attracting Superman and comic enthusiasts from around the globe.

Fans come in to meet Superman-related celebrities, to attend autograph sessions and to get up-close and personal with comic writers and artists in the event’s Artist Alley.

This year, the 80th anniversary of Superman also is being celebrated.

Featured celebrity guests are scheduled to include Brandon Routh, “Superman” from Superman Returns and from the new series “Krypton”; Shaun Sipos, who plays “Adam Strange”; and Blake Ritson, who portrays “Braniac.”

Featured guests will be available to meet and greet fans during the VIP sponsor and ticketed autograph sessions on Saturday, June 9.

Artist Alley will be filled with the artists and writers from the graphic novel world. Those who attend the celebration can meet the artists all four days of the Superman Celebration.

Musical entertainment will take to the Metro Tent main stage throughout the event as well.

Back by popular demand on Thursday at 7 p.m. are Southern Gospel favorites, The Ball Brothers.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the Metro Tent will become an anniversary dance party in honor of Superman’s 80th anniversary.

Also appearing at the Smallville Tent at 6:30 p.m. on Friday is local favorite Corey Evitts.

Saturday night at the Metro Tent, featured musical entertainment will be provided by entertainer Jamie Kelley.

The Metro Tent also will be the location for the grand finale event, The Heroes and Villains costume contest, on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Due to increased business development, some locations for events will change this year.

Some of the new locations include the use of the Massac County Courthouse and the courthouse annex (formerly the Banterra Bank building).

For more information about the event, visit www.supermancelebration.net or follow the event on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.