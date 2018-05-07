Supreme Court rules in Janus vs. AFSCME

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Janus v. AFSCME has been hailed by Gov. Bruce Rauner as a major victory for public sector workers’ First Amendment rights to free speech and association and a victory for taxpayers who must bear the high cost of government.

AFSCME Council 31 stated that the ruling was an attack on the freedom of working people to form strong unions.

Two Southern Illinois legislators also were critical of the decision.

Conflicts of Interest

The governor said that the decision will help combat the conflicts of interest created when government union leaders negotiate with politicians they help elect.

“For decades, Illinois workers have been forced to pay partial union dues against their will,” Rauner said in a news release.

“The practice infringed on the constitutional rights of public sector workers who were asked to give up their First Amendment rights as a condition of employment. This decision fairly reinstates those rights.”

In 2015, shortly after taking office, Rauner issued an executive order which he said was designed to protect workers’ freedom of speech and initiated the lawsuit against AFSCME arguing compulsory fees for non-union government workers were unconstitutional.

The suit was later taken up by Illinois child support specialist Mark Janus and the Liberty Justice Center and resulted in the June 27 SCOTUS decision.

Prior to the ruling, paying union fees was compulsory whether a government worker was a union member or not, and whether a worker agreed with the union’s political agenda or not.

The fees average more than 80 percent of full union dues, the governor said. The high court’s decision means state workers can no longer be forced to pay union fees if they choose not to be a member of the union.

Rauner said that the State of Illinois will stop withholding “fair share” fees from non-union member paychecks.

He also said that Illinois state workers will be notified of the Janus ruling today and be given an opportunity to modify their union status.

The average state employee union member in Illinois pays more than $900 a year in fees.

“This ruling is pro-worker and pro-taxpayer,” Rauner said. “State employees, union and non-union, do tremendous work for the people of Illinois. This ruling is a great victory for our democracy, our public employees, and the taxpayers who count on us to bargain on their behalf.”

Against Working People

The United States Supreme Court ruled against working people and in favor of billionaire CEOs and corporate interests in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, holding that fair-share fees in the public sector violate the First Amendment of the Constitution, AFSCME Council 31 stated.

“This case is a blatant political attack by Bruce Rauner and other wealthy interests on the freedom of working people to form strong unions,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said in a news release.

“We are extremely disappointed the Supreme Court has taken the side of the powerful few, but we’re more determined than ever to keep our union strong, standing up for public services and the working people who provide them.”

“Originally filed by billionaire Republican Gov. Rauner, the case was taken up by the National Right-to-Work Foundation and the litigation arm of the Illinois Policy Institute, a Rauner-backed group whose national parent – the State Policy Network – said its intent in bringing the case was to ‘defund’ the labor movement nationwide,” AFSCME stated.

“The powerful interests behind this case have tens of millions of dollars to pour into their political agenda of trying to silence us. But we aren’t afraid and we aren’t going anywhere,” Lynch said.

“We’re making certain that every union member knows the real intent of this case is to defund unions, then drive down wages and benefits of public service workers. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Rises Above Politics

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that it is unconstitutional for public employee unions to require collective bargaining fees from workers who choose not to join the union, a major blow for the U.S. labor movement:

“As a former union firefighter and the grandson of a United Mine Workers representative, labor is in my blood,” said Bost.

“Unions have played an instrumental role in strengthening the hand of America’s working men and women for generations. It is only right that workers who receive higher pay, benefits and workplace protections contribute their fair share of the costs.

“While this position may not always be popular in my party, for me it’s one that rises above politics.”

Wrong and Misguided

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Janus v. AFSCME case that removes fair share obligations, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, issued the following statement:

“I stand with labor and the working families in Southern Illinois and across the state who deserve fair pay, safe work conditions and legal protections against corporate interests.

“This decision from the Supreme Court is wrong and misguided, and will only hurt the working people and their families in my community.

“My commitment to fighting for the values that we hold dear is stronger than ever.”

“Unfortunately in today’s decision, the Supreme Court has put the economic best interests of the wealthiest above those who work every day to maintain our infrastructure, educate our children, care for the sickest and frailest among us and keep our communities safe.

“I am more motivated than ever before to work with the laborers, firefighters, teachers, nurses, correctional officers, police officers and health care workers to defend and fight for the middle class, and to push back against the anti-worker agenda of extreme politicians who care more about protecting the status quo than improving the lives of the working people of Southern Illinois.”