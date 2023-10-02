Home / Home

Suspect in custody following shooting incident in county

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 5:26pm admin

A Tamms man was in custody following a shooting incident last week.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Feb. 1, it responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot.

The incident occurred at a residence along Lingle Creek Road near Mill Creek.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found Tony D. Miller, 50, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Miller was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police, Joshua E. Dailey, 23, of Tamms, was taken into custody.

Dailey was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Dailey is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in Murphysboro.

