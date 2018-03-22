Suspects in Indiana homicide investigation apprehended Saturday in Union County

Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Indiana were taken into custody Saturday, March 17, following a manhunt in Union County.

The suspects were scheduled to make an appearance in Union County Circuit Court in Jonesboro on Tuesday, and then were expected to be transported back to Indiana.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel reported that the events leading to the apprehension of the two suspects began at about 9:30 a.m. last Saturday.

The sheriff’s office in Jonesboro at that time received a report about a possible traffic accident along the Mt. Hebron Road in northeastern Union County.

Subsequent investigation determined that the license plates on the vehicle which was involved in the accident belonged to a unit which had been reported as stolen in Kentucky.

As the incident unfolded, the Union County Sheriff’s Office issued the following alert to area media:

“Attention all residents living in the Mt. Hebron Road area.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are currently conducting a manhunt for two people that possibly left the scene of a car crash on Mt. Hebron Road.

“Both suspects are wanted for questioning in a homicide from Gibson County, Indiana.

“The first suspect is an Ashley L. Robling, W/F, dob 08/11/89, 4’11”, 120 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes.

“The second suspect is a Jacob L. Wilson, W/M, dob 09/23/82, 6’03”, 225 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes.

“They have been on the run for about an hour and a half before our office was notified.

“Please be vigilant and wary of any suspicious persons in your area. Do not approach these suspects, as they should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Those who saw anything suspicious were asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Harvel said the two suspects were taken into custody, without incident, before noon on Saturday.

The manhunt for the two persons involved about 15 personnel from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

On Monday, March 19, the sheriff and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds jointly issued a release in which they reported that Jacob Louis Wilson was in custody on a Gibson County, Ind., warrant which charged him with one count of murder.

The sheriff noted that Ashley L. Robling faced warrants in connection with theft and drug charges in Indiana. Both of the suspects are reported to be from Indiana.