Sustainable production field day set for Monday

A sustainable berry production field day event is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Backachers Farm in Anna.

Those who attend the field day will have an opportunity to learn how to grow blueberries and blackberries in Southern Illinois using sustainable methods.

Farmer Phil Mendenhall of Backachers Farm in Anna will lead a tour of over 200 high-bush blueberries and blackberry bushes that are part of this diversified vegetable, beef and hay farm.

Tips will be shared on establishing berry bushes, including soil preparation for appropriate pH, irrigation techniques, pest management and pruning.

A potluck meal follows. Those who attend are asked to bring utensils, a chair and a dish to share.

Field days are open to the public and free for members of the Southern Illinois Farming Alliance and Food Works. A $5 donation is suggested for non-members.

Registration information and directions are available online at www.fwsoil.org/field-days or by calling 618-370-3287.